Kendrick Lamar Wins Pull Up Contest In Harlem With ASAP Ferg & Dapper Dan

Kendrick Lamar is the new pull-up king in town.

The Compton rapper was spotted enjoying New York City with A$AP Ferg and Dapper Dan and even seemed to get a bit of workout in Harlem where he seem to win a pull-up contest. The Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers artist was seen in Harlem with Ferg, his manager Dave Free and pgLang labelmate Tanna Leonne as they walked around the city.

Kendrick Lamar was in the city for his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, where he performed for fans at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Long Island’s UBS Arena. He had three concerts over the last week and seemed to stick around to enjoy the city that never sleeps.

A video also showed the rapper enjoying some healthy competition with Ferg’s uncle T-Nyce as they did pull-ups on some scaffolding on a busy street in Harlem.

Lamar showed off his strength and fitness as he not only did the pull-ups with ease but he also showed off his core strength as he threw in some hanging leg raises to the exercises.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar also attended Dapper Dan’s 78th birthday party later that day. They met up at Dan’s atelier, where they surprised him with a birthday cake resembling one of his famous hats.

“@kendricklamar came to Harlem to wish me a happy birthday!” Dan wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Thank you nephew @asapferg,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

Lamar has been enjoying NYC and recently performed at a private event attended by JAY-Z and Beyoncé at Dumbo House in Brooklyn last week. The intimate gathering saw a few popular faces and the Roc Nation power couple out on a rare sighting.

In the meantime, the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour continues in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The tour has stopped in Houston, Miami, and Atlanta and will touch Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles in the coming weeks.