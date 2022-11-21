Kelly Rowland, Boosie, Ciara Defends Chris Brown After Canceled AMAs Michael Jackson Tribute

Kelly Rowland, Boosie Badazz, Ciara and The Game, are among big name stars defending Chris Brown in the aftermath of his canceled tribute to Michael Jackson at the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, at last night’s American Music Awards’ show.

The AMAs offered no explanation on why the performance was axed, but Chris Brown eventually walked away with the Favorite Male R&B Artist award. Kelly Rowland, who accepted the award on behalf of the singer, use the opportunity to defend Brown.

“Now, Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” the former Destiny’s Child singer said while reacting to some audience members. “Excuse me, chill out. But I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer.”

Chris Brown has confirmed that his Michael Jackson tribute at the upcoming American Music Awards show has been canceled without any explanation from the music franchise.

Breezy, who shared a video of his choreography for the tribute on Saturday, shared that the AMA’s production team did not offer any reason for the cancellation, which also came at the last minute.

“U SERIOUS?” he captioned the seven (7) minute video, which showed him and other female dancers starting with “Under The Influence” followed by a mash-up of Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Beat It”, and the mega-hit “Thriller” and “Billie Jean” a few other hit tracks by the King of Pop.

While his fans raved about the performance in the comments section, the singer also shared a follow-up comment revealing that the performance was scrapped.

“WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown,” he said with the shrugs emoji.

The AMAs have not commented on the singer’s claim. The music awards show is being put on by ABC network for this Sunday and the tribute would have been in commemoration of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ album being released 40 years ago this month.

The album cemented the beginning of Jackson’s legendary career.

In the meantime, among those who shared support for Chris Brown was Boosie, who shared he believed Brown should have been allowed to perform.

“Don’t trip @chrisbrown. U a real one n one of the best to ever do it! It’s sad how they do you when u r alive but if you pass they glorify u as the best smh bro they want you to dye your face n talk soft like Michael for acceptance. It ain’t happening,” Boosie wrote on Twitter.

Chris Brown has often been compared to Michael Jackson by some fans and even some celebrities.

The singer himself has remained humble, however, as he continues to give Jackson his props.

“There is no competing with him,” he responded on the Big Boy podcast earlier this year. “Hell no. I got shrines of this man hanging up in my house. Hell naw, I ain’t better than Michael Jackson.”

Ciara also shared a video of herself dancing to Michael Jackson music while saluting Chris Brown. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary. @ChrisBrown you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you,” Ciara wrote.

The Game also called for unity among hip hop and R&B artists in his reaction to the AMAs canceling Brown’s performance.