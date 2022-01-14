Kanye West Shares Disturbing Artwork Teasing New Song With The Game

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Kanye West Shares Disturbing Artwork Teasing New Song With The Game
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Kanye West says his goal now is to control the sound of music as he readies his new song ahead of Donda 2. Ye shared a disturbing artwork to promote the