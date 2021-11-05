Kanye West Says Soulja Boy Is Top 5 Most Influential Rapper, Explains Why He Removed Donda Verse

Kanye West names Soulja Boy Top 5 most influential rapper but says he removed his Donda verse because it was trash.

If it’s one thing that you’re sure about when Kanye West speaks is that eyebrows are going to get raised. In his latest eyebrow-raising comments, Kanye has shared that he believes Soulja Boy is one of the most impactful artists ever.

He made the comments when he appeared on Drink Champs with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN last night, November 4. While he addressed many issues, including his feelings about current and past friends, his statement about Soulja Boy stood out especially considering that the “Crank That” rapper considers himself a pioneer in modern hip-hop. In fact, according to him, he’s one of the top five most influential artists of all time.

“With Soulja Boy, [he] is top five most influential… and I’m not gonna argue with you n—as about this at all,” Kanye, now known simply as Ye, stated emphatically before adding, “as far as to what we are today.”

The glowing endorsement seemed surprising since Soulja Boy was recently cut from the DONDA album, a point that N.O.R.E. was quick to note. When asked why the rapper was removed from West’s latest album, he said, “You ain’t hear that verse?”

That statement caused an eruption of laughter in the room, after which the hosts reminded the Chicago rapper that Soulja was still mad about being taken off of the project. N.O.R.E. pressed the “Off The Grid” rapper further and asked him if the verse really wasn’t good.

Kanye West replied, “Nah. I’ll tell you what though. Soulja Boy is the future. Future the future.”

Another point of contention coming out of the interview was West’s revelation about how he felt his former G.O.O.D. Music signee Big Sean. He had some strong words for the artist, who he called a sellout. In fact, he said that signing Big Sean was “the worst thing I ever done.”

Kanye also shared that he had the same feelings about John Legend. It seems his feelings toward both artists come from his unsuccessful bid to be the President of the US last year.

He added: “I know this man mama, bro… I changed this man’s family. Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that’s some sellout sh*t.”

West went on to say that he was still waiting for his apologies from both artists.

Soulja Boy later played his verse for Kanye West’s single “Remote Control.” You can listen to it below.