Kanye West On Why He Bought House Near Kim Kardashian, My Kids Are “My Solace”

Kanye West is defending his decision to buy a house next to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s mansion in Hidden Hills.

Kanye West, who had previously made Wyoming his home in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, said that his reason behind the house purchase has everything to do with his children.

Previously, there were news reports and speculations by fans that he was buying the house so he could stalk Kim Kardashian. Kanye’s purchase also came while he was publicly begging for his wife to take him back.

Kanye, however, says his children remain a priority despite Kimye breaking up.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” West explains to Jason Lee. “That’s why I even got the house. They flipped it in the media like it was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

Ye bought the $4.5 million home in December 2021, and there are reports that he plans to demolish the almost 60-year-old structure to build something more modern and bigger.

Many of Kimye’s fans called Kanye’s purchase creepy and stalkerish as the rapper had previously said he was living in Wyoming while his kids remained in California.

Kanye, however, says he is ending a generational pattern he experienced with his own father after his mother moved from Atlanta to Chicago while his father remained in Atlanta and whom he did not get to see often or spend time with as he wanted.

“You see when my mom took me from Atlanta my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to. He said I’m gonna stay in Atlanta cause of my career,” he said.

Ye added that there’s nothing stopping him from being present in the lives of his children.

“It’s nothing where my career, rap, this media, none of that, that’s going to keep me from my children, and that’s what I want everybody to know: Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children, and ain’t no security gonna get between me and my children; and you ain’t finna gaslight me and you ain’t gonna run this narrative on me.”

Kanye West shares four children- two boys and two girls with Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.