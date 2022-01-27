Kanye West Links With PSG Legend Neymar & Gets Custom 10 Ye Jersey

Kanye West gets a custom Ye number 10 jersey from legendary PSG footballer Neymar Jr.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm with his killer looks alongside Julia Fox. He has been seen mixing and mingling with celebrities and people worth knowing since last week.

Kanye West latest stop in Paris was at Paris Saint Germain during fashion week, where he met with football star Neymar for the first time, and the two hung out before Ye was given a custom garment he’s sure to cherish.

According to ESPN, the visit was a surprise pop-up by Kanye at PSG’s Camp des Loges training ground. It comes days after the billionaire multi-hyphenate hinted that he would be collaborating with Jordan, which produces some of PSG’s kits and accompanying apparel.

Kanye West and Neymar were seen in photos while touring the Paris Saint Germain property, which ended with Ye getting his “Ye” PSG jersey.

“Nice to meet u legend @kanyewest,” Neymar captioned a photo he shared on social media where he is seen standing next to Kanye. The shirt in navy blue featured the rapper’s new legal name ‘Ye’ and the number ’10’ on the back.

Neymar is one of the biggest footballers in the world and is a master at his craft. According to Forbes, PSG has three of the world’s five highest-paid footballers, including the 29-year-old Neymar, who is at No. 3 once again with $95 million, and 22-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who is No. 4 with $43 million.

Ye himself has not been seen over-indulging in sports, but the rapper seems to be a sports fan as he was spotted taking in a soccer game between Atlanta United F.C. and the Columbus Crew last year while he had rented out the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his ‘Donda’ premiere.

In the meantime, Kanye West has been booed up with Julia Fox as the duo ‘JuliYe’ is seen twinning in denim outfits and leather outfits in Europe.