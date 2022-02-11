Kanye West Jabs At Pete Davidson In Fivio Foriegn’s “City Of Gods” With Alicia Keys

Kanye West takes another jab at Pete Davidson in his new song “City Of Gods” with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

Eccentric rapper and billionaire Kanye West is not hiding how much he wants his ex, Kim Kardashian, back. He’s been trending in the news for a variety of reasons in recent times, but that hasn’t stopped him from aggressively pursuing his former partner. It’s easy to see why he feels so passionate about this since they were married in 2014 and have four children together over the years.

However, Kim Kardashian has shown no interest in reuniting and has, reportedly, since October, been dating Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. They are often pictured together and seem pretty content. For now, it seems Kim is just trying to ensure that her divorce, filed in February 2021, goes through.

To add salt to Kanye’s wounds, Davidson only this week went public with his relationship as he referred to the Keeping Up With Kardashians star as his “girlfriend” for the first time. He did so during an interview with People magazine earlier this week.

Ye is just not having it and has constantly found ways to take jabs at Davidson. In what seems to be his latest blow, he takes a swipe at the comedy star on the new Fivio Foreign single “City Of Gods,” which he features along with Alicia Keys.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?)/When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival/They act like they love me, they don’t even like me,” he begins the verse. In the following few lines, he takes the heat up, making his feelings very much evident.

“And if I let ’em have my wife/ n***as should thank me/With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee,” he raps before adding a few lines of warning to other rappers to stay away from any competition with him when it comes to the impending DONDA 2.

Whatever effect Kanye is attempting to have on Davidson is simply not working, according to a source close to the comedian who spoke with TMZ.

“Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise,” the person said.

It probably won’t be the last time that the “Off The Grid” rapper takes a swipe at Davidson, either. In fact, it looks like he’s just getting started. He first went after Davidson last month on The Game-assisted single “Eazy.”

“Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores. Rich ass kids, this ain’t yo mama’s house/Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that top ramen out/God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?)/And my new bitch bad, I know Illuminati mad,” he rapped in that one.

That track helped the Game’s career as it debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning his highest-charting song in almost 15 years. His last single to chart higher was all the way back in 2008 when he dropped “My Life” featuring Lil Wayne from the LAX album.

“Eazy” samples Eazy-E’s 1988 classic “Eazy-Duz-It” and was produced by Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, DJ Premier, Cash Jones, and Big Duke. It was probably easy for Kanye to slip in a verse in Fivio Foreign’s “City Of Gods,” considering the track is for his album B.I.B.L.E., for which Ye is executive producer by Kanye West. It’s expected to drop on March 25.

It makes you wonder what exactly Ye has planned for Donda 2 and if he’ll dedicate some verses to take some shots at Davidson.