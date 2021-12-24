Kaneville fatal fire: Man convicted of killing baby appeals 30-year sentence



Nigel Dodson, 25, who was found guilty of setting fire to a house at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD), resulting in the death of an eight-month-old boy, has moved to the Court of Appeal in a bid to have his conviction and sentence quashed.

Justice Sandil Kissoon had, on December 2, 2020, sentenced Dodson to 30 years in prison after a jury had found him guilty of the crime. In that sentence, Dodson becomes eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 25 years.

On January 23, 2017, he murdered eight-month-old Romain Seth during the furtherance of arson on a dwelling house. It was reported that the early-morning fire destroyed the three-bedroom home of Michelle Menezes several days after Dodson, who resided at the same premises, threatened to kill her entire family over his gun which had gone missing.

The State prosecutor had described Dodson during his trial as a “menace to society”, stating that the killing was premeditated; and even after he was found guilty, Dodson had expressed no remorse for his action.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Kissoon had noted that Dodson set fire to the home, having no regard for the value of human life. The Judge said that an entire family could have been destroyed, as other persons were living at the home.

According to the Judge, Seth was an innocent baby who did not get to enjoy the wonders of life.

The Judge noted that the court must balance the interest of justice with the interest of society when imposing sentences. In this regard, Justice Kissoon noted that the court had to ensure that the punishment imposed for the crime served as a deterrent to like-minded individuals who may want to consider committing similar heinous acts.

Because of Dodson’s young age, the Judge had declined to impose the life sentence, as he believed the young convict could be rehabilitated for reintegration into society.

Justice Kissoon, in calculating an appropriate sentence for Dodson, started at a base of 25 years. To that the Judge added five years for aggravating factors, including premeditation, endangering the lives of others, and destruction of property.