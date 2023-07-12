Kaburie smash-up leaves security officer dead, teen critical

A security officer is now dead while a teenager is in critical condition following a collision between their motorcycles on Tuesday along the No. 72 Miles Kaburie trail, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The dead man has been identified as 53-year-old Leroy Richards while the injured 18-year-old is Maric Hendricks. Both men are from Kaburie Village.

Based on reports received, both Richards and the teenager were travelling along the trail in an opposite direction when the young man who was driving an unregistered motorcycle reportedly lost control and collided head-on with Richards.

As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries to their heads and bodies.

They were picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious condition and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where Richards was pronounced dead.

The teenager was treated for a fractured skull and then referred to Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was admitted to the Male Surgical Ward. His condition is regarded as serious.

The police are continuing their investigations.