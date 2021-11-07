Juvenile among 4 charged for Parika murder

Four persons including a 16-year-old were arraigned on Friday for the murder of Trevor Allen of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) which occurred last Sunday.

Eashwar Sookdeo,26; Chaitram Persaud, 23, and Navindra Sugrim, 18 – all of Parika Facade, appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ms Seepaul Ali, where the indictable charge of Murder was read to them and they were not required to plea.

The three adult men were remanded to prison and the matter was postponed until December 9, 2021 for report and fixture.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old also of Parika Facade, who was charged separately, was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre. He too will return to court on December 9.

A fifth suspect, Davin Persaud called “Chrissy”, 28, also of Parika Facade, who was fingered in Allen’s death died on Wednesday after he reportedly consumed a poisonous substance.

Allen was on October 31 beaten, stabbed, and chopped to death by four men.

Reports are that Allen was consuming alcohol in the company of his two brothers at a shop in the area.

At around 20:50hrs, the man got into a heated argument with a known male who is one of the suspects.

As a result, the suspect held on to Allen and dealt him a cuff to his face, which resulted in a scuffle between them.

During the ordeal, the other three suspects arrived, armed with a cutlass and knives. They began to stab and chop Allen about his body.

One of the victim’s brothers, Harvey Allen, made an attempt to rescue him but received a chop to his back, which caused him to seek refuge in the nearby canal where he watched the suspects continue to assault his brother.

Police said the suspects then armed themselves with bricks and began to pelt at Harvey who was raising an alarm.

Persons in the area summoned the police, but upon arrival, the suspects had already made good their escape on foot.

The body of Allen was seen lying motionless; there were five stab wounds on the abdomen area and a chop wound to the forehead.