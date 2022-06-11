Justin Bieber Shares Half His Face Paralyzed From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber shared some shocking news on Friday when he revealed half of his face is currently paralyzed.

The “Peaches” artist revealed on Friday that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and revealed that he has partial facial paralysis.

A few days ago, Justin Bieber canceled most of his upcoming tours, citing health concerns. There were speculations that he’s still battling Lyme Disease, but the artist revealed that he has greater concerns as the new illness significantly affects his neurological system and has already caused paralysis in one-half of his face.

While speaking into the camera, it is obvious that the artist was not well, and his facial muscles were relaxed and not working as the other half of his face. His eyelid on the left side of his face was also lazy.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear—my facial nerves—and has caused by face to have paralysis,” he said in a video as he pointed out that on the right side of his face, his eye can’t blink, he can’t move his nose, and he can’t smile either.

Justin Bieber asked fans to be patient with him as he recovered.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he continued. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down.”

Justin Bieber added that he would be resting and relaxing to get back to 100% good health.

“This ain’t it. I got to get my rest on so I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be. I love you guys, thanks for being patient with me. I’m going to get better, and I’m doing all of these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal nut just time and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be but it’s gonna ok,” he added.

The artist also said he trusted God and would focus on his health to fully recover.

Meanwhile, a description of the diagnosis online said full recovery is possible within three or more weeks.

The virus is said to be caused by the same strain responsible for shingles and chickenpox; in some cases, there could be permanent nerve damage.

Meanwhile, fans online have sent their prayers and well wishes to Justin Bieber, who has been dealing with ongoing health issues since contracting Lyme Disease two years ago.