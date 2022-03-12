Justice Kennard’s contribution to Guyana is nothing short of extraordinary – Pres. Ali

Justice Cecil Kennard

Statement by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the death of Justice Cecil Kennard:

I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Justice Cecil Kennard this morning at about 2 am at age 86.

Justice Kennard’s contribution to Guyana is nothing short of extraordinary. His relentless and unwavering work in the Judiciary and on improving the governance of our country has created a better Guyana for all of us.

As we say farewell to the great Guyanese soul, let us recommit in his honour to do our very best to further the development of Guyana.

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, we express our condolences to his family and assure you of our prayers and thoughts.

May his soul Rest In Peace