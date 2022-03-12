Justice Kennard served Guyana with distinction since 1962 – Govt

Justice Cecil Kennard

Condolence message on the passing of Justice Cecil Kennard, CCH

Saturday, March 12, 2022 ─ The Government of Guyana expresses deep regret and sadness at the passing of one of Guyana’s foremost sons, former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Cecil Claude Kennard, CCH.

Justice Kennard served this country with distinction and humility since 1962, first as a private practitioner in the Ancient County of Berbice. Ever since, he gave over 50 years of service to Guyana in a number of capacities, among which were senior State Counsel in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Court of Appeal Justice, Chief Justice, Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority.

The passing of such an exemplary son of the soil also creates a void in the sporting fraternity in Guyana, more specifically the Horse Racing and Cricket administrations.

He presided over the Judiciary at a time when Guyana experienced major constitutional reforms and the respect and independence of the judiciary was restored.

The Government of Guyana wishes to extend sincere condolences to Justice Kennard’s family and friends and to thank them for sharing a distinguished husband, father and friend with Guyana.