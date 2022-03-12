Justice Cecil Kennard dies at 86

Former Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Cecil Kennard has died at age 86 at his home.

Justice Kennard was hospitalised several weeks ago. He was subsequently staying at home when on Wednesday his condition began to worsen.

He died just before 02:00h today.

The former Chancellor, who is a recipient of the Order of Roraima (OR), studied Law in the United Kingdom’s prestigious Lincoln’s Inn. He returned to Guyana in 1962 to open a private practice in Berbice, from where he hails. In 1965 he was appointed State Counsel (prosecutor) in the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers, before being elevated to senior State Counsel in 1968. He also served as the Guyana Police Force’s legal advisor.

Kennard served in the Court of Appeal before becoming Chief Justice, serving from 1995 to 1996. He then served as Chancellor of the Judiciary from 1996 to 2002, when he left the Judiciary to take up his position at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) where he served until 2017.