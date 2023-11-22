Jumbo Jet to take legal action against unauthorised resellers of ‘Sinotruk’ vehicles

L-R Manager Sadeek Mohamed, Asst Irshad Mohamad, Nasrudeen Juniour Mohamed, Rose Mohamed, Nasrudeen Mohamed (Jumbo) General Manager America Division Naijie Tao & Sohan Bridjlall

Companies that continue to infringe on the legally binding agreement between the China National Heavy-Duty Truck Group and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales will be subjected to injunctions and swift legal action in the future.

See full statement from the company:

Prominent Guyanese businessman and founder of Jumbo Jet Auto Sales Nasrudeen Mohamed has expressed his concern for members of the Guyanese business community who fell victim to false advertising on the importation of the brand ‘Sinotruk’ Dump Trucks.

With over 32 years of experience and the holder of two exclusive franchise rights (XCMG & Sinotruk) Jumbo Jet has been instrumental in the growth of the mining, agricultural and construction sectors through the importation of thousands of heavy-duty machines, trucks & vehicles.

The demand for this new dump truck has increased tremendously, especially the 6X4 and 6X6 units. Thus far our customers have been extremely pleased with the durability, reliability, off road capabilities and the increased payload capacity of the units bought from Jumbo Jet Auto Sales who trade on their excellent after sale service and flexible payment plans.

When contacted to comment on the false advertising by local companies Mr. Taonaijie General Manager of Caribbean Operations has indicated, “We have issued an official legal document to a Guyanese businessman who is presently advertising the sale of dump trucks without authorization. When the footage was reviewed by our legal team a representative of the said company is seen in an interview uttering misleading and contradicting information about the said Sinotruks. All unauthorized resellers both local and international will be served with legal documents to secure the binding agreement between the two official parties with the maximum penalty in the form of liquidated damages in the millions of US Dollars. Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and The China National Heavy-Duty Truck Group entered into a contractual agreement whereas Jumbo Jet will have exclusive rights to import and distribute all Sinotruk, HOWO & CNHTC brands in Guyana. It was brought to the attention of our Group that illegitimate companies are advertising the sale of units carrying our trademarks and has such gained increased popularity. Let it be known that all unauthorized companies who continue to false advertise and host fake/illegal promotions shall be subject to the full brunt of the law. Please cease and desist immediately and terminate all infringements by submitting corresponding rectification evidence within 10 working days to the authorized dealer upon their request. We have given Jumbo Jet Auto Sales full authority to investigate all unauthorized companies who continue to disregard the legal right to seek official permission or reselling rights before mass marketing misleading information on outdated models of Sinotruks with no official after sale warranty. All purchasers who have been misled by the said false advertising can contact the Jumbo Jet Offices for consultation on possible spare parts and an official service schedule.”