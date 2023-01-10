JPL: Arnett humble Mount Pleasant on final day of matchday 9 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Arnett Gardens brought the unbeaten run of Mount Pleasant to an end with a 3-2 victory on the final day of matchday 9 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) -powered by Digicel – at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Monday.

In-form striker Fabian Reid opened the scoring for Arnett in the 26th minute before Damari Deacon doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime. Trivante Stewart reduced the deficit for Mount Pleasant in the 50th minute but Ajuma Johnson restored Arnett’s two-goal cushion seven minutes later.

Things got from bad to worse for the Theodore Whitmore-coached Mount Pleasant as Rushike Nelson was red-carded in the 70th minute. Stewart then snatched his second goal in the 90th minute making it 3-2.

Despite the defeat, Mount Pleasant stayed on top of the 14-team JPL with 20 points while Arnett Gardens jumped into the third spot with 17 points.

Earlier, Cavalier remained in second place on 19 points following a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Humble Lion, which are sixth on 14 points.

Veteran Andrew Vanzie gave Humble Lion a 21st-minute lead from the penalty spot but inform Collin Anderson turned things around by netting in the 49th and 63rd minutes.

Waterhouse had the biggest win of the weekend by thrashing defending champions Harbour View 4-0 on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at the Stadium East Complex to move to 13 points with their fourth win of the season.

The ‘Stars of the East’ slipped a spot to fourth on 15 points. Ramone Howell, Kenroy Howell, Deveroy Grey, and Shaquille Bradford netted for Waterhouse.

In the first game at the Stadium East Complex, bees attacked spectators during a 0-0 draw between Portmore United and Tivoli Gardens.

With Portmore United being held by Tivoli Gardens they remained the only unbeaten team with their sixth draw in nine games. They remained in fifth spot on 15 points while Tivoli Gardens are 12th on seven points with a lot of catching up to do.

Dunbeholden gained two spots following their 2-0 win over Montego Bay United at Wespow Park in St James. An own goal in the 83rd and an 85th-minute strike pushed Dunbeholden to their third win of the season and 12 points in the eighth spot. Montego Bay slipped a spot to ninth also on 12 points.

Promoted Faulkland FC, which ended the game with nine men, earned just their second point of the season with a battling 2-2 draw with Molynes United in a dramatic encounter at Wespow Park.

Enrique Gordon scored twice in the 4th and 15th minutes pushing Faulkland into a two-goal lead despite seeing his teammate Michael McLeod picking up a straight red card in the ninth minute. But Jason Wright struck twice for Molynes United in the 79th and 83rd minutes for a share of the points.

Faulkland are at the bottom of the JPL with two points from nine games while Molynes United are 10th with 10 points.

In the Clarendon derby Chapleton Maroons and Vere United played to a tame 0-0 draw at the Wembley Centre of Excellence. Chapleton are 11th on eight points while Vere United are 13th on six points.

MATCHDAY 9 RESULTS

SUNDAYVere 0 Chapelton 0Faulkland 2 Molynes 2Montego Bay 0 Dunbeholden 2Tivoli 0 Portmore 00 Harbour View v Waterhouse 4

MONDAYHumble Lion 1 Cavalier 0Arnett 3 Mount Pleasant 2

NewsAmericasNow.com