Joint Venture agreement signed for white sugar refinery in Guyana

10 December 2025
A joint venture agreement was signed on Tuesday evening between GAICO and Sucro to build a white sugar refinery in Guyana.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh, on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, oversaw the signing of the joint venture agreement.

In his address to the gathering, Minister Singh traced the historic importance of the sugar industry and highlighted that the initiative demonstrated the power of partnership, and it also vindicates the PPP/C’s strong longterm commitment to the sugar industry. Signing the agreement were CEO of VP Trading Sucro, Jonathan Taylor, and CEO of GAICO, Komal Singh.

