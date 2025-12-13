83 women benefit from $300k each to start or expand a small business  Public servants volunteer in e-ID rollout as Govt working to enact data protection laws - Nandlall Woman gets $500k bail for allegedly killing partner Recover Guyana unveils QC's 'Cycle Smart Environmental Project' Oil tanker seized by US was falsely flying the Guyana flag -MARAD Minister has no role as tiebreaker in Reg. 10 chairmanship elections – Manickchand
World News

Joint Syrian-US patrol comes under attack near Palmyra; State media 

13 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Syrian security forces and United States troops have come under fire during a joint field patrol near Palmyra, in the central Homs region, leaving two Syrian personnel and several US service members wounded, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) state news agency reported.

The gunman involved was killed in the incident on Saturday, with no further details regarding the motive or circumstances, SANA reported.

Traffic on the Deir Ezzor–Damascus highway was temporarily halted as military aircraft conducted overflights in the area, the agency said.

A security source told SANA that US helicopters evacuated those who were wounded to the al-Tanf base.

This is a developing news story.

 

