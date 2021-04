NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE ADVISORY FOR EASTER 2021 The Easter Holidays will be celebrated in Guyana from Friday and to Monday 4th April. As a result of health and security concerns, the National…

Two women who are employed as pump attendants at the Alpha Petroleum Gas Station at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara are expected to be charged with larceny. The duo alleged that at around 19:1…