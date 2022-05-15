John “Bluetooth” McCoy releases new single

Musical artiste John McCoy, professionally known as “Bluetooth”

John McCoy, the 23-year-old son of Guyanese politician Kwame McCoy, has no interest whatsoever in the likes of politics, like his father, but he has a budding interest in music and owning his craft.

The aspiring dancehall artiste, who goes by the name of “Bluetooth”, devoted his time and effort to developing his music career six months ago, and has since been working on his debut album, ‘Upcoming’ – a dancehall album.

The album’s first single, which drops simultaneously along with a music video, ‘My love’, was officially be available to the public on Friday on Youtube.

Though the album’s lead single, ‘My Love’, wasn’t written by John, he expressed his excitement for the song to be released and heard by the world.

John said that he began thinking about doing music full-time only about seven years ago. The young musician said making music is the only way he can express himself – it’s the only way he knows how.

“That’s the only way I can express how I really feel,” he said about the expressional art.

Awaiting fans of the young talent can expect traces of internationally famous dancehall artist ‘Vybz Kartel’ throughout the album, as he’s an inspirational idol to John.

Upcoming comprises seven songs, with a surprise international collaboration that John refuses to disclose at this time.

He teased, “I have an international collaboration on the album, but I don’t want to reveal who it is, at least not now.” The only hint of who the surprise collaboration might be with was the disclosure of the person’s gender. “It’s a male,” John said, remaining tight-lipped throughout the interview on the identity of his surprise collaboration.

Though only a short six months in the life of a full-time musician, John said that the biggest challenge he has to face is promoting his music. He said it can be stressful at times, but he is learning to come to terms with the task of promoting same.

“Promoting the music can sometimes be a little bit tight, but I’m getting over that now, because it all depends on the type of song that you sing, the promotion or the promoting will be very easy,” he said.

Admitting to the fact that the music industry in Guyana is not one that brings instant wealth, John said he is doing music because it is a passion of his. It’s not only about the money.

“Basically, music doesn’t really pay or do much for you, but I just do it for the fun of it,” he said.

The young musician has even advised aspiring artists like himself to do the same, “And if that’s their passion, they can go after it,” he said.

John has the support of his entire family behind him. They are all rooting for the success of his music career. His father Kwame McCoy is his biggest supporter yet. He’s even his manager.

There is no official date for the release of the album, but John can be found on YouTube (Bluetooth Musiq) and on Facebook (Bangasboss21) and (John Mccoy) for all official updates.