Joe Budden Speak On N.O.R.E. Criticizing Rappers And Media Outside Hip-Hop Culture

Joe Budden backs up N.O.R.E.’s criticism of rappers going to media outside the culture for prominent interviews.

N.O.R.E. is well known for his outspoken nature. Recently he raised eyebrows in the industry when he hopped onto Twitter to share a controversial opinion. According to the tweets, he seems to be disappointed with rappers who prefer to go to mainstream outlets like Ellen and David Letterman instead of actual hip-hop media platforms.

He used a few of the more popular shows like The Joe Budden Podcast and the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game to further highlight his issue.

In one post he said, “I have been the best to this culture I have always put hip-hop first and I see u guys go to Ellen and David Letterman’s and Zane Lows and treat them with more respect then the culture but u say u want black excellence.

Some fans think that he was actually calling out Cardi B who recently appeared on Letterman’s Netflix show. He eventually addressed that issue and told The Breakfast Club that he has absolutely nothing with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and that she has always shown him nothing but love.

At least one rap show host, Joe Budden, has responded in favour of N.O.R.E.’s point-of-view.

In response, Budden tweeted, “I am a humble service of Hip Hop, it only helped raise me and teach me still to this day… Nore hit a few points, a lot of ppl use it as entry way & shed it soon as they can. Culture was never vying for acceptance, it was always MAKING them accept it, sadly that line is blurred.”

It seems he agrees that not enough respect is given to the various hip-hop platforms out there.

Fans who watch N.O.R.E’s Drink Champs podcast and even The Joe Budden Podcast have been adding their voices to the conversation.

“For those that says black platforms dont have much reach, what you gon say about Nore interviews? Constant support of these platforms will surely make them grow exponentially,” one fan wrote. Another follower added, “As Hip-Hop becomes more main stream it was inevitable we would get to this point.. the secret is out Hip-Hop is great. Let’s keep elevating the art form so that generations to come can appreciate its greatness.”

There are some fans who are neutral in their point of view on the topic.

“I believe people should being able to make choice on who they want to be interviewed by hip hop or not, but I also see the difference in respect level these rappers show outside platforms than they do the platforms in the culture,” Kim said on IG. “I agree and disagree I agree hip hop artist should do more for the culture but I disagree that them going on letterman or Ellen is selling out. Don’t you want the culture to be seen more and normalized. We don’t want to be underground no more.”