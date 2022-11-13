Jilted husband fatally stabs man, injures wife at Kwakwani

Police in Kwakwani, Region 10, are on the hunt for a male suspect who injured his wife and fatally stabbed another man in the wee hours of today.

Dead is 30-year-old Joshua Dianid, a truck driver of Kwakwani Staff Hill, Upper Berbice River. The injured woman has been identified as 36-year-old Cavita Williams, a labourer of Kwakwani Airstrip. She is said to be in a stable condition at the Kwakwani Hospital.

INews understands that the incident occurred sometime around 02:10h at the Double Deuce Creek Site (Bush Pool), Kwakwani Staff Hill.

Reports are that the suspect, Courtney Williams of Kwakwani Airstrip, saw his wife and Dianid together at a sporting event and became enraged. He confronted them and a heated argument ensued during which the suspect broke a bottle and stabbed the woman on both of her hands before turning to Dianid and stabbing him multiple times to his abdomen.

After committing the act, the suspect fled the scene and has been in hiding since.

The two injured persons were rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital, where Dianid succumbed while receiving treatment.

This publication was told that Cavita and the suspect had been separated for about a month.