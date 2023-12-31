Jennifer Lopez Show Off Her Jamaican Dance Moves To ‘Can’t Get Enough’

American singer Jennifer Lopez has released a new banger “Can’t Get Enough” for her upcoming album, and she’s brought the moves as well. The singer is getting ready for the release of her ninth studio album, “This Is Me…Now”, which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 16, 2024.

The album, her first in a decade, is the sophomore of This is Me…Then and is written and executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and Rogét Chayed. Other producers with credits on the album include Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith, INK and others.

The singer released a teaser for one of the album tracks, described as a fusion of R&B, contemporary pop sounds, and hip-hop beats. On Saturday, she released a song from the album, which seems to be sampling the song “Jiggy Woogie” by Jamaican artiste and dancer Baby Lawd and Sean Paul’s “I’m Still In Love.” The original song is Alton Ellis’ classic “I’m Still In Love With You Girl” released in 1967.

Sean Paul made the song hugely popular in the early 2000s when he teamed up with singer Sasha on “I’m Still In Love” featured on his platinum-selling album, Dutty Rock. The Steely & Clevie-produced project won a Grammy award for Best Reggae Album.

Jennifer Lopez. also showed the moves to the dance created by Baby Lawd, which is popular on TikTok and has thousands of likes.

“I love that s#!t … #CantGetEnough #JiggyWoogie #Remix #TikTok #ThisIsMeNow #Presave the single link in bio @enola.bedard,” J.lo. wrote on Instagram.

Baby Lawd also shared a preview of the sample days ago writing on Instagram, “new new can’t get enough x jiggy woogie JLO / Babylawd.”

Sean Paul has yet to react to the sample, but fans seemed to enjoy it.

“No matter how old you get. You maintain it you can’t lose it….. JLo still got it,” one person said. “Dancing like this at 50 summ’ is a flex yall could hate Jenny all yall want she looks good and has had a very long standing career,” another said.