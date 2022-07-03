Jena Frumes Says Jason Derulo Is A Serial Cheater Following Split

Jena Frumes shares that her ex-boyfriend Jason Derulo cheated on her with multiple women.

The couple broke up in September 2021 when their baby boy was only five months old. However, they appeared to be co-parenting without issues. Frumes has alleged that the breakup was due to Jason Derulo‘s lying and cheating and that he wanted a different woman each week while asking her to accept it and turn a blind eye.

On Friday, Frumes released a lengthy statement on her Instagram account after a hateful follower questioned her self-worth and called her a “whore” and her child a “bastard.”

Jena Frumes appeared in a good place following the breakup and even shared a photo of her post-baby body and a motivational thought as to her mental space, which led to the hateful comment.

“You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don’t forget that,” she captioned the bikini photo.

However, this led to a commenter imposing their remark on Frumes.

“You’re worth it in wha way? You’re not married which means your child is a bastard and you’re playing the Whore role. Y’all got morals mixed up,” the troll said.

The 28-year-old later addressed the reason behind the breakup with Jason in a comment response and later a separate lengthy post on her InstaStory.

“I wouldn’t call myself a whore. It’s unfortunate my situation didn’t work out because we did once aspire to be married, but maybe it’s [better] to be single than to be in a relationship and constantly disrespected and cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay and be quiet so people like you approve?” she asked.

Her Instagram Story went into detail about the breakup.

She added that people were often unfair to women who ended up in her situation without knowing more of what is happening behind closed doors.

“If the streets come first I can’t change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life. That s— is hella annoying. You don’t know what women go through to try & ‘make it work.’ It was never about money or dating someone famous…I was in love & we planned a baby & life together! It didn’t work out and life must go on. Leave me alone.”

Jena Frumes/ IG

Derulo has not reacted to the remark. Last year, he was the one who announced the breakup with Frumes after dating for two years.

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Jason Derulo said in a tweet. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

At the time, no reason was given for why the couple was splitting.

Jena Frumes/Instagram