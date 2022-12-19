J’cans urged to take precaution against flu viruses by getting ‘shots’ Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging Jamaicans to be vigilant against contracting influenza (flu) viruses, typically more common around this time of year, following an uptick in such cases.

A call is also being made for citizens to access the influenza vaccines, as well as COVID-19 vaccines that are in country, to assist in limiting the seriousness of such respiratory-related illnesses.

The general calls were made by Acting National Epidemiologist, Dr Ardene Harris, who was speaking at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference recently.

She said since the start of the flu season in October, there has been an increase in hospital admissions for acute respiratory infections among children aged six months to four years.

The flu season is expected to continue until March next year.

Harris was, however, quick to point out that the volume of general admissions “remains within normal limits”, despite the increased hospitalisations.

She indicated that the cases requiring admissions are primarily those confirmed for pneumonia. Cases of Influenza A-N1N1 and H3N2, as well as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, were also confirmed, she shared.

“For persons presenting with respiratory symptoms (who) might not require admission, we are (also) seeing an increase, but it’s within normal limits both for the under-five to 59-year-old, and the over 60-year-old,” Harris added.

Given the trends, the epidemiologist said it is vital for persons to keep safe and observe the necessary virus containment measures.

“Continue (using) the preventative measures that we use for the COVID-19 virus, (such as) wearing masks properly, practising proper cough etiquette, washing of hands, and proper hygiene,” she advised.

“We know that we have the COVID-19 vaccine (and) the influenza vaccine that’s available.

“We are in the flu season, so we are encouraging all the eligible population to avail themselves of these vaccines,” she implored.

According to Harris, the vaccines are critical to protecting the vulnerable population, which includes the elderly, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

For his part, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, also urged Jamaicans to get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines that are available.

NewsAmericasNow.com