Japan, Guyana pledge to deepen political, commercial ties

Foreign Secretary Mr. Robert Persaud on Thursday met with His Excellency HOSAKA Yasushi, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan who is in Guyana on a one-day visit. The Vice Minister was accompanied by His Excellency MATSUBARA Yutaka, Non- Resident Ambassador of Japan to Guyana and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Foreign Secretary Persaud expressed Guyana’s appreciation for the support offered by the Government of Japan through economic and technical cooperation projects at the bilateral level.

He alluded to the growing presence of Japanese investors, particularly in the oil and gas sector and affirmed the government’s commitment to create a safe environment to attract foreign investors. Foreign Secretary also acknowledged the close working relationship between Guyana and Japan as elected members of the United Nations Security Council.

Vice- Minister HOSAKA underscored the importance attached by Japan to its traditional friendship with Guyana, one based on the core principles of freedom, the rule of law, democracy, international law and human rights. He signaled his government’s interest in the economic development of Guyana and assured of Japan’s readiness to explore further areas of cooperation that will seek to enhance closer collaboration.

Guyana and Japan established diplomatic relations on 11 June 1969. Guyana has benefited from several technical projects from the Government of Japan in the areas of training and capacity building, water sanitation and disaster risk management. World Expo 2025, at which Guyana is expected to participate, will be held in Osaka, Japan from 13 April to 13 October 2025. [DPI]