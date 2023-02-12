Jamaican man confesses to killing girlfriend, injuring son in Antigua Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Jamaican-born man pleaded guilty on Friday to the 2021 murder of his girlfriend and the wounding of her son during a dispute in Antigua and Barbuda.

Linsome Boyd appeared in the Antiguan High Court, where he admitted to killing 47-year-old Althea Henry, a passport office employee.

Media reports said he also confessed to wounding Henry’s son “with intent to do grievous bodily harm”.

The case has been adjourned to March 16 for a social enquiry report to be prepared.

Henry was found dead at her Cashew Hill home by police on June 20, 2021 after an altercation with her companion. She had multiple injuries to her body.

Her son was also discovered at the house with multiple injuries to his upper body and left eye.

He was treated and released from hospital.

Following investigations, Boyd was arrested and charged.

