Jamaican Jazz Icon Monty Alexander To Bring Caribbean Magic To US West Coast 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, May 27, 2025: In a career spanning over six decades, Jamaican-born jazz pianist Monty Alexander has built a legacy on his ability to blend the rhythms of his Caribbean heritage with the improvisational spirit of American jazz. This summer, the Grammy-nominated artist embarks on a West Coast tour, bringing his distinctive sound to four cities – from May 31st to June 8th.

The tour kicks off on May 31st at the Ebony Repertory Theatre, 4718 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, with a special benefit concert for The Jazz Bakery. Originally scheduled as a standard performance, the show transformed into a fundraiser after The Jazz Bakery faced unexpected funding cuts that threatened its operations. Upon learning of the situation, Alexander volunteered to perform, turning the evening into a celebration of resilience and community support. He will be joined by bassist Luke Sellick, and drummer Jason Brown for an 8 p.m. performance.

Following Los Angeles, Alexander heads to Yoshi’s at 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA., on June 1st. Known for its intimate setting and rich history, Yoshi’s provides the perfect backdrop for Alexander’s dynamic performance style. Audiences can expect a setlist that traverses jazz standards, reggae-infused compositions, and original works that showcase his virtuosic technique and emotional depth.

On June 2nd, the tour continues to the Kuumbwa Jazz Center at 320 Cedar St. in Santa Cruz. Show time is 7 p.m. sharp. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Kuumbwa has long been a haven for jazz enthusiasts. Alexander’s appearance there underscores the venue’s commitment to presenting world-class talent.

The tour concludes with a four-night ‘residency’ at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley in Seattle from June 5th to June 8th from 7:30 PM nightly. A staple in the Pacific Northwest’s jazz scene, Jazz Alley offers an intimate environment where Alexander’s interplay with Sellick and Brown can truly shine.

Tour Dates & Tickets:

May 31: The Jazz Bakery at the Ebony Repertory Theatre, 4718 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. Tickets range from $54.23 – $312.98 including fees and can be accessed HERE

June 1: Yoshi’s, Oakland, CA. Tickets for this show range from $51.10 and can be obtained HERE

Yoshi’s, Oakland, CA. Tickets for this show range from $51.10 and can be obtained HERE June 2: Kuumbwa Jazz Center, Santa Cruz, CA. Advance tickets are $52.45 and $52.50 at the door. Buy tickets HERE

Kuumbwa Jazz Center, Santa Cruz, CA. Advance tickets are $52.45 and $52.50 at the door. Buy tickets HERE June 5–8: Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle, WA. Tickets are $43.50 and can be bought HERE

ABOUT MONTY

Born on June 6, 1944, in Kingston, Jamaica, Alexander’s musical journey began early. By the age of four, he was playing Christmas carols by ear, and by 14, he was performing in local clubs. His move to the United States in the early 1960s marked the beginning of a prolific career that would see him collaborate with jazz legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, and Ray Brown. His discography spans over 75 recordings, reflecting a versatility that bridges genres and generations.

Alexander’s contributions to music have been recognized with numerous accolades, including the Order of Jamaica and the Commander in the Order of Distinction from the Jamaican government. His performances are characterized by a blend of technical mastery and heartfelt expression, qualities that continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

This West Coast tour offers a rare opportunity to experience Alexander’s artistry live. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, these performances promise an evening of exceptional jazz that honors tradition while embracing innovation.

CONNECT

Stay connected with Alexander’s latest updates by following him on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmontyalexander, on Twitter at @_MontyAlexander and on Instagram at monty.alexander You can also explore his music on his YouTube channel or his official website, montyalexander.com.