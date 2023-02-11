Jamaica Scorpions suffer 6-wicket defeat against Barbados Pride Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaica Scorpions suffered a six-wicket defeat against Barbados Pride inside three days in round two of the West Indies Championship at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in St Johns, Antigua on Friday.

Fast bowler Akeem Jordan produced a devastating four-wicket burst to set up the victory for the defending champions.

The 28-year-old snatched 4-65 which hurt the Scorpions, after they resumed the morning at on six without loss in their second innings. Jordan ended with seven wickets in the match as the Scorpions were bowled out for 151.

At one stage, the innings tottered on 56-7 before left-hander Kirk McKenzie, who top-scored with 56, staged a fightback in a 50-run, eighth wicket stand with Ojay Shields (22) and tailender Gordon Bryan chimed in with a breezy 42.

Left with an uncomplicated 77 for victory, Pride still lost four wickets before overhauling their target, opener Zachary McCaskie top-scoring with 26 and left-arm spinner Patrick Harty picking up 3-26 to end the match with seven wickets.

Scorpions resumed with all 10 wickets intact but the rattle started from as early as the second ball of the day when Jordan bowled Leroy Lugg before the right-hander added to his overnight two – a similar dismissal to that in the first innings.

In his next over – the third of the morning – Jordan accounted for Lugg’s opening partner Tevin Gilzene (9), taken at cover off a leading edge at 19-2 before sending back captain Paul Palmer for only one, the left-hander dragging on a drive at a wide delivery.

Seamer Shamar Springer (2-38) hit Aldaine Thomas in front for three and Jordan then claimed his fourth when he had Abhijai Mansingh caught at the wicket without scoring, the right-armer ending with match figures of 7-113.

The left-handed McKenzie, in his third first-class match, counter-attacked in a 78-ball knock that included four fours and three sixes before becoming one of three wickets to fall to pacer Jair McAllister (3-35). Bryan also frustrated Pride, lashing seven fours off 78 balls before he was last out.

Final scores in the match: Jamaica Scorpions 140 and 151, Barbados Pride 215 and 78 for 4.

NewsAmericasNow.com