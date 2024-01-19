Jaidyn Alexis Spotted Kissing Rumored New Boo While Blueface Locked Up

“Barbie” artist and the mother of rapper Blueface’s children, Jaidyn Alexis, is causing quite a stir after she was spotted online kissing a female companion.

Blueface is currently locked up in a California jail and won’t be released until next month. In the meantime, his baby mamas are out to play as Jaidyn Alexis is the latest to pop out with a romantic partner.

A viral video shows Jaidyn being hugged by a person social media users have identified as a lesbian. The other person is seen wearing all-male garb and platinum blonde box braids with a pink cap. In the video, the person is also seen making out with Jaidyn. The two appear caught up in the moment as they focus on each other. The link-up doesn’t seem to be a secret, as Jaidyn also posted a photo of her posing and twerking on her boo.

Blueface has not reacted to his boo, Jaidyn keeping herself occupied with his replacement. It’s not the first time the “Barbie’ singer has hinted that she is into women.

During an interview last year, Jaidyn said she kept a “roster” of girls hinting that she was into women. As for Blueface, his pride and joy appear to come from the fact that he is the only man who has ever been with Alexis.

Last month, while questioning their son, Blueface discovered that Jaidyn had another person, but he didn’t seem bothered that it was another woman. The pair also came under fire for their interview with YouTuber Neon.

“I’m not a dyke,” Jaidyn is heard telling YouTuber while her kids sit nearby. “Are you like top or bottom or scissoring?” Blueface turns and asks her. “I’m a bottom,” Jaidyn said, laughing.

The couple faced backlash for the interview because of the exposure to their children. The status of Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis’ relationship remains unclear as the on-again off-again couple hinted that they called off their engagement following the “Thotiana” rapper’s incident with Chrisean Rock and their baby last November.