Jagdeo Racing Stables calls for all-weather race track

Guyana’s horse racing is on the rise, and under the present administration, the ground-breaking legislation was passed.

Prominent horse owner Therbhuwan “Turbo” Jagdeo of the Jagdeo Racing Stables is making a call for an all-weather track in Guyana. Jagdeo is also confident of a good outing at this year’s Guyana Cup, which is set for August 17 at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

The Jagdeos have been involved in horse racing for almost three decades, and they have been household names with Guyana Cup victories under their belt.

“For the last 25 years we have been in horse racing. Since I was age 15, I have been involved, so it is basically a family sport,” Turbo said.

For this year’s Guyana Cup, the Jagdeo Racing Stables have about eight to 10 entries.

Sharing his sentiment on what is needed in Guyana’s horse racing, Turbo said, “The most important thing for us in Guyana is to get an all-weather track. When is the rainy season? We have a lot of issues getting the horses fit. We do not have a perfect all-weather track. That is the main concern right now.”

Reflecting on last year’s Guyana Cup, he described it as a mixed bag, but he is more upbeat about his chances this year. “Last year Guyana Cup was mixed. We had a win with Soca Harmony. The horse that we imported for the Guyana Cup feature did not get to go in the race.”

“We all know that we have been coming in from the May-June rain. Preparation is going okay, despite the rain,” the horse owner noted.

“This year will be a special Guyana Cup because the legislation has passed. Implementation will take some time, but getting legislation passed was a big thing. From now on Guyana racing can only go forward,” Turbo explained.

This year’s Guyana Cup, scheduled for August 17th – symbolically the 17th running on the 17th – will boast a total prize purse exceeding $50 million, making it one of the wealthiest single days in Guyanese sport.