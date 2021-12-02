Jagdeo meets with over 35 Afro-Guyanese businessmen on investment opportunities

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during the meeting with Afro-Guyanese private sector

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo led a delegation today that engaged a delegation of over 35 Afro-Guyanese private sector representatives.

At the meeting, he addressed opportunities in Guyana, the framework of development being pursued by the PPP/C Administration, the government’s plans for growth and development and incentive regimes.

Jagdeo reiterated the PPP/C Government’s commitment to work with all Guyanese companies to ensure that they are positioned to take advantage of the emerging opportunities as Guyana progresses.

The meeting also comes ahead of a visit from a Ghanaian private sector delegation and discussed opportunities that are can be capitalised on by Guyanese businesses.

Joining Vice President Jagdeo at the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Hugh Todd, Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Waldron, and head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Peter Ramsaroop.

The meeting was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Center.