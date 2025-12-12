Jagdeo hints at further increase in NDCs subventions next year

Vice President (VP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday instructed officials at the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to ensure that they implement projects that address the needs of their respective communities and their residents.

He gave this direction during an engagement hosted by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development with NDCs along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). The in-depth meeting focused on improving the quality of local governance and advancing community development.

Recalling a previous engagement he had with ECD residents, Jagdeo noted that they had raised concerns relating to drainage, garbage disposal, security, and various disturbances within the communities.

According to the VP, these are the issues that the NDCs must focus on tackling and not invest in projects that would not bring any relief to residents.

“Sometimes the priorities are to build a bus shed, which people hardly use. At the NDCs, they want to take $30 million to build a bus shed. The bus shed is not the priority at this stage. We can get that built from somewhere else. The concerns of the people – we should focus on their concerns first of all, and often it’s [things like] drainage in these communities,” Jagdeo stated.

He went on to note that the NDCs now have the financial resources to adequately meet the needs of communities, following the sweeping increase in subventions for municipalities and NDCs earlier this year.

Back in April, the VP had announced an increase in the annual subventions to NDCs from $5 million to $30 million and $18 million to $50 million for municipalities across the country.

On Thursday, Jagdeo hinted that these sums could go up even further come next year.

“So, you have more money now, and in the next budget [2026], we’ll keep it at that level or maybe increase it,” he revealed.

The VP also used to opportunity to caution NDC officials that the equipment they purchase with these monies must be used for community businesses, as he cited complaints received regarding equipment not doing the work they were intended for.

He also instructed that the NDC buildings be kept up to look professional, describing the state of some of these office buildings as “slums”. In addition, VP Jagdeo ordered that the NDCs as well as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) officials, especially in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), which the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) controls for the first time in history, get out and be active in the fields.