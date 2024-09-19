Jagdeo announces automated border management system

Travellers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana

The Guyana Government is moving to implement an automated border management system, likely starting with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Speaking about several digitisation processes underway to improve safety and the ease of doing business locally, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said the system is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

The aim is to have the other ports of entry come on stream by 2025.

The system, similar to those in use at major airports across the world, “will pre-screen people that would allow us to know long before people arrive in the country, who they are and their background,” the Vice President explained.

“It is a modern system to manage the safety of our country and our borders so that we can know who is coming into our country and we can keep our people safe and we can flag undesirables before they come,” Jagdeo added.

It will further allow for self-check in with the use of a new form of identification or passport to be issued to citizens and enable passengers to fill their customs declaration forms online.

“This would allow us to have automated kits so that with the new ID we will be issuing soon or a passport, you will be able to swipe your ID or your passport without approaching immigration officer and enter the country. However, if you are flagged by the border management system then you will have to of course go to an immigration officer, he explained.

“[It] would allow people to fill up entry forms and customs declaration online and that would be shared directly with GRA for declared goods,” Jagdeo pointed out.

Currently, a printed customs declaration form is used at all of Guyana’s ports of entry for arriving passengers.

All arriving passengers’ information will be directed to a central database which can be used to track foreigners who overstay their time or are seeking employment without a permit among other immigration related offenses.

The Vice President said the system will make it easier for Guyanese re-entering their country to go through the immigration processes.

Currently, projects are ongoing to issue a new national ID card, digitise patient records and automate all functions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.