The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo met today with miners from the Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners Association and other stakeholders in the mining industry.

During the meeting, he announced close to $2B in support for the sector.

The meeting took place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Earlier today, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced a one-off cash grant of $150,000 per fishermen across the country.