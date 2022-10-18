Iwokrama River Lodge’s good practice story selected as part of 2022 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories list

The Iwokrama Canopy Walkway

Every year the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories competition collects sustainable tourism stories and good practices from destinations all over the world to be shared as inspiring examples to others, from tourism professionals to travellers.

By telling their stories, destination management organisations are acknowledged and recognised for the solutions they have implemented in response to challenges and problems to sustainable development they have faced.

With the tourism sector facing very challenging times in the past years, the resiliency and hard work of these destinations to become more responsible should be celebrated.

The 2022 selection included IWOKRAMA RIVER LODGE, with the story “PROTECTION OF THE NATURAL AND SCENIC VIEWS OF THE IWOKRAMA FOREST…”.

This story seeks to highlight how the Iwokrama organisation protects the natural and scenic views of the Iwokrama Forest through conservation and rigorous monitoring plan and activities.

Submissions were evaluated by the Green Destinations Top 100 Team, country experts and Green Destination Partners, coordinated by Green Destinations. The Top 100 Committee stresses that selection to the Top 100 list does not imply the destination is sustainable, but that the destination has been pre-selected based on a minimum level of compliance with the core criteria of the Green Destinations Standard and selected to the list based on the assessment of their Good Practice Story.

The competition is held under the auspices of the Top 100 Partnership, with special contributions by Green Destinations, QualityCoast, Travelife, ITB Berlin, Asian Ecotourism Network, Ecotourism Australia, Global Ecotourism Network, Sustainable First and GLP Films.

This competition is also supported by the Future of Tourism Coalition. The story “PROTECTION OF THE NATURAL AND SCENIC VIEWS OF THE IWOKRAMA FOREST…” and the whole 2022 Top 100 list is available on the Green Destinations website.