Iwokrama inks MoU with NTC for biodiversity conservation, other initiatives

Iwokrama CEO Dane Gobin and Vice Chairwoman of the NTC, Sonia Latchman, after signing of the MOU in the presence of other officials

The Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Toshaos Council (NTC) to collaborate on several initiatives.

These initiatives include community development, biodiversity conservation, sustainable livelihoods, and climate change. They include, but are not limited to research, training, capacity development, and education and awareness to further national development.

The MoU also allows Iwokrama and the NTC to make joint funding proposals and to collaborate on project implementation.

In April this year, Iwokrama supported the NTC’s mentorship of Indigenous villages and communities in South Central & Deep South Rupununi to prepare their Village Sustainability Outline Plans (VSPs) under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The simple signing ceremony held at the NTC’s Hadfield Street Secretariat was attended by Vice Chairwoman Toshao Sonia Latchman; Iwokrama’s CEO Dane Gobin; Director for Resource Management and Training, Dr. Raquel Thomas; and Iwokrama Special Projects and Certification Coordinator, Anne-Marie Ford; and Executive Members of the NTC.Gobin related that he is pleased to have engaged formally with the NTC, which he says would widen the scope for collaboration between the two entities in order to support activities under the LCDS 2030. Those activities would include, but not be limited to, collaborative research, sustainable natural resources management, and preserving Indigenous language and culture, to name a few.

Further, he noted that Iwokrama has a longstanding Collaborative Management Agreement (CMA) with the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB), which represents the communities of the North Rupununi.

Vice Chairwoman of the NTC, Toshao Sonia Latchman, said she is happy to have engaged with Iwokrama, and the NTC looks forward to a fruitful relationship as they move forward with developmental plans for the villages and communities in Guyana.

Further, she thanked Iwokrama for the recent support in which an NTC Executive, Toshao Michael Thomas, assisted the villages and satellites in South Central and Deep South Rupununi to develop their Village Outline Plans.