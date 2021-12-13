Iwokrama commissions new medical Centre at River Lodge

The Iwokrama International Centre announced today that it commissioned its new medical centre located at the Iwokrama River Lodge and Research Centre at Kurupukari.

Funding in the sum of USD89,000 was provided by the Government of Japan through a Grant for Grassroots Human Security Projects under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana.

The project was developed to enhance and upgrade the existing medical facilities at the Iwokrama River Lodge thereby improving the services provided to staff, nearby communities, and road users.

During a simple commissioning ceremony, Mr. Yasuhiko Kamada, Counsellor of the Embassy of Japan in Trinidad and Tobago and designated to Guyana, opined that the completion of the project despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is testament to the determination and commitment of the Iwokrama team to the improvement of health care services for their staff, residents of Kurupukari and Linden-Lethem Road users. He stated that Japan was pleased to support such a project and reiterated his country’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Guyana.

In delivering a message on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador George Talbot, remarked that the new medical centre demonstrates the on-going, excellent and long-standing relationship between Guyana and Japan. He highlighted the bilateral relations enjoyed by the two countries and expressed the gratitude of the Government and people of Guyana for Japan’s support to Iwokrama, Guyana’s flagship biodiversity research centre.

Mr. Dane Gobin, CEO of Iwokrama noted that the medical facility has been extremely timely since it came onstream with the advent of COVID-19 and so served the 600 residents of Kurupukari including the indigenous community of Fair View. He said, “we were able to offer a range of medical interventions from caring for those who were ill to providing a base for medical services provided by the Ministry of Health and other medical service providers”.

Mr, Bradford Allicock, Toshao of Fairview Village and Chairman of the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB) highlighted the benefits the medical centre provides to his and the other 19 communities of the North Rupununi. He noted that the Centre was used though a joint effort between the Ministry of Health and Iwokrama, to provide COVID – 19 vaccines and testing for almost 200 residents from the area.

The Iwokrama Internationmal Centre expressed its deepest appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for providing this valued support to the Centre and the communities. The Centre is hopeful for future collaboration with the Government, research institutions and people of Japan.

Iwokrama also thanked the Government of Guyana for its assistance in this bilateral partnership. The support of Iwokrama’s hard working staff and its community partners during the implementation process was also commended.