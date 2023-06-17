‘It means a lot to us’ – Mother of two after receiving new home from First Lady

First Lady Arya Ali, First son Zayd Ali, and the Ward family cuts a ribbon to symbolize a new beginning for the family at their Tuschen home

A family of four from Tuschen on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE) on Friday received the keys to their new home from First Lady Arya Ali in keeping with a commitment she made previously made to them.

Six weeks ago, the First Lady had visited the Ward family at their home which was in a deplorable condition, posing risks to their health and safety.

Seventy-five-year-old Vibert Ward was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago and has been bedridden since. His wife, Dolly Ward, provides round-the-clock care to him, in addition to having to care for their two teenage daughters.

Due the circumstances, the wife has been unable to work, and this has resulted in the family having to rely on Mr Ward’s pension to provide for their needs.

First son, Zayd Ali hands over the keys to the new house to Mrs Dolly Ward and her family in the company of First Lady Arya Ali on Friday

When First Lady Arya Ali visited the family in late April, she committed to building a new home for them, setting up a chicken coop for the family to earn from, and providing the teenage girls with scholarships upon the completion of their schooling.

Regional Chairman of Region three, Mr. Ishan Ayube, also committed to providing part-timeemployment for Mrs Ward whose responsibility would be to care for her husband. The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) pledged to also provide medical supplies for Mr Ward.Today, the family received the keys to their new two-bedroom house which was semi-furnished with a sofa, television, stove, fridge, and beds.

“I am happy to be able to fulfill this commitment to you, and provide you with your new home in just six weeks. I hope that this will provide the kind of support that your family needs and that it will be of tremendous value to your girls,” the First Lady told Mrs Ward during the handing over.

The First Lady also highlighted that it was made possible through sponsorship and donations from kind-hearted residents of region three.

Inside the new house which was handed over to the Ward family

Mrs Ward, who was unable to contain her excitement shared how grateful the family was to the First Lady and by extension the Government of Guyana for intervening at such a critical time for them.

She detailed how one of her daughters dreamt that their old house had collapsed, leaving them with severe injuries, and how this had them in a state of worry and fear for several years.

“I want to say thanks a lot because it means a lot to us, it means a lot to me, my children, my husband, it means a lot because we were struggling all the time and now, we get a breakthrough because our First Lady,” an emotional Ward said, just before entering her new home.

She added, “So, I must say how thankful we are today to the First Lady and the President and the Government and everyone who helped to make this possible for us. I can’t express how happy I feel. I still can’t believe this is real.”

This is the second family to receive a new house through the Office of the First Lady.