It is our shared responsibility to continue momentum towards positive trajectory – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brig. (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

New Year’s Greetings by The Honourable Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips:

Fellow Guyanese,

We stand on the threshold of a new year today, and it is my honour to extend warmest New Year’s wishes to each and every one of you. The new year offers us a valuable opportunity to collectively reflect on our journey, embrace rejuvenation, and look towards the future with renewed vigour.

The concept of New Year’s resolutions may not be a universal tradition, but the spirit of reflection and fresh beginnings is something we all share. It is a time to take stock of our achievements, learn from our experiences, and set our sights on new horizons. In this spirit, I encourage you to seize the opportunity to refresh your energy and renew your commitment to personal and collective goals.

Over the past three years, Guyana has made significant strides along a positive trajectory, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure this momentum continues. The Government of Guyana remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering development across all sectors, creating opportunities for success, and ensuring prosperity for every Guyanese citizen.

This year, in the face of challenges, the resilience of our people has been truly remarkable. We have experienced losses and faced major hurdles, but it is through unity that we find strength. As we embark upon the new year, let us collectively renew our dedication to the timeless principles of unity and solidarity that have the power to uplift and inspire us all. As one Guyanese family, we can overcome any challenge that comes our way.

May 2024 bring you joy, fulfillment, and success in all your endeavours. I am confident that, with our collective efforts, we will continue to build a Guyana that thrives in unity and prosperity.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy New Year!