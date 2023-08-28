Isseneru Village man dies in Mazaruni River boat mishap

A 35-year-old miner identified as Terrence Maxwell Calistro of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was on Sunday evening killed in a boat collision in the Mazaruni River.

The crash occurred at around 19:30hrs and involved two boats; one captained by the now deceased man in which he was the only occupant, and another vessel, captained by a 25-year-old, which was transporting a lone passenger.

Police said as the vessel with two occupants was proceeding along the river, the passenger indicate to the captain that he noticed a boat in the distance. However, the captain failed to divert and as such, collided with the boat, causing Calistro to fall overboard.

Efforts by the captain and passenger to locate the victim were futile, as such, they visited the nearest police station and reported the matter.

Police launched a search and at around 11:00hrs today, Calisto’s body was found on the river bank.

The boat captain was meanwhile arrested as investigations continue.