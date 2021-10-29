Israeli settlement plans in the West Bank draw condemnation from US, UK, Europe

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier this week published immediate tenders for more than 1,300 housing units to be built in the West Bank, where it is also pushing plans for a further 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers there.

Under international law, both the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered occupied territory and settlements there illegal, which Israel disputes.

On Thursday, twelve European countries urged Israel to “reverse its decision” in a joint statement.

“We urge the Government of Israel to reverse its decision to advance plans for the construction of around 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank. We reiterate our strong opposition to its policy of settlement expansion across the Occupied Palestinian Territories, which violates international law and undermines efforts for the two-state solution,” read the statement from the foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

