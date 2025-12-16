World News
Israeli raids across West Bank as Gaza reels from aftermath of storm
16 December 2025
- Israeli forces have shot and wounded a young man in the town of ar-Ram, in the occupied West Bank.
- In Gaza, flooding from a storm has exposed more damaged shelters, revealing a drainage system no longer working.
