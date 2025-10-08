Teen charged with child pornography offenses More transparent, efficient system being examined for tint permits, gun licences – Jagdeo Edghill urges revision of construction methodology, better traffic management to ease ECD congestion  Pres. Ali named in the 2025 Time 100 Next list of the world’s most influential rising stars Trump expected to sign a TikTok deal on Thursday 'PPP/C will not abandon rice farmers' - Mustapha slams Jordan's call for small-scale farmers to exit production
World News

Israeli military intercepts Gaza Freedom Flotilla vessels: Report 

08 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

BREAKING,

News|Gaza

The Gaza Freedom Flotilla says that the Israeli military has attacked its convoy of boats and intercepted several vessels as they sailed towards Gaza.

The Reuters news agency said the Israeli military has boarded at least two boats that were en route to Gaza.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon…

 

Support us

Related News

23 September 2025

Israeli attacks on Gaza City rise as Trump set to meet Arab, Muslim leaders 

01 October 2025

Danish PM warns that Russia is waging hybrid war on Europe 

07 October 2025

Venezuela’s Maduro says US Embassy ‘false flag’ bombing foiled in Caracas 

01 October 2025

The Taliban rejects reports of nationwide internet ban in Afghanistan 