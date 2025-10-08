World News
Israeli military intercepts Gaza Freedom Flotilla vessels: Report
08 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The Gaza Freedom Flotilla says that the Israeli military has attacked its convoy of boats and intercepted several vessels as they sailed towards Gaza.
The Reuters news agency said the Israeli military has boarded at least two boats that were en route to Gaza.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon…
