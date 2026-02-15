Israeli forces kill eight Palestinians in attacks across Gaza 

Israeli forces have killed at least eight Palestinians in new attacks across Gaza, in yet another violation of the United States-brokered “ceasefire” in October, according to medical sources.

Four of the victims were killed in an Israeli attack on Sunday in the southern city of Khan Younis, a source at the Nasser Hospital said.

The attack took place beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” where Israeli troops are stationed in Gaza, the source added.

The other four Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces attacked a tent for displaced people in the al-Faluja area of northern Gaza, a source at al-Shifa Hospital said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

According to authorities in Gaza, Israel has violated the US-brokered “ceasefire” more than 1,500 times since it came into effect on October 10. At least 591 people have been killed and 1,590 wounded since then.