Israeli forces kill eight Palestinians in attacks across Gaza 

15 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

DEVELOPING STORY,

Israeli forces have killed at least eight Palestinians in new attacks across Gaza, in yet another violation of the United States-brokered “ceasefire” in October, according to medical sources.

Four of the victims were killed in an Israeli attack on Sunday in the southern city of Khan Younis, a source at the Nasser Hospital said.

The attack took place beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” where Israeli troops are stationed in Gaza, the source added.

The other four Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces attacked a tent for displaced people in the al-Faluja area of northern Gaza, a source at al-Shifa Hospital said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

According to authorities in Gaza, Israel has violated the US-brokered “ceasefire” more than 1,500 times since it came into effect on October 10. At least 591 people have been killed and 1,590 wounded since then.

 

