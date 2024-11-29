World News
Israeli forces kill 42 across Gaza, accused of truce violations in Lebanon
29 November 2024
Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement that has brought a fragile truce in fighting with Hezbollah, and which is entering a third day.
Medical sources in Gaza report that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as bombing intensifies and tanks advance into areas of the territory’s north and south.
