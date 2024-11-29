Gudakesh Motie joins Amazon Warriors Squad for GSL Sod turned for $4.4B Moruca Regional Hospital Teen shot in leg at Sophia $100M allocated to transform Linden's riverfront G/town businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo After 2 years on the run, Corentyne labourer remanded for murder of ex-convict
World News

Israeli forces kill 42 across Gaza, accused of truce violations in Lebanon 

29 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement that has brought a fragile truce in fighting with Hezbollah, and which is entering a third day.
Medical sources in Gaza report that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as bombing intensifies and tanks advance into areas of the territory’s north and south.

 

