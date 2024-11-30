GSL T20: Final batch of tickets for opening match released First precast girder installed for new Demerara River Bridge Global Super League trophy unveiled Over 1300 traffic cases recorded in two days Pres. Ali announces suspension of licences among tougher measures to clamp down on road lawlessness Govt awards contract to upgrade Aubrey Barker road
Israeli attacks kill nearly 100 as ‘catastrophic’ hunger grips Gaza 

30 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
At least 23 people have been killed by the Israeli military across the Gaza Strip since dawn, including 17 in Gaza City, one in Jabalia and five, including three World Central Kitchen aid workers, in Khan Younis, according to our team on the ground.
Hunger and suffering among Palestinians in Gaza have reached “catastrophic” levels, the besieged territory’s Government Media Office says.

 

