A woman wearing black mourns over a body wrapped in white plastic as a little girl looks on.

Scavenging for scraps: Palestinians risk gunfire to feed starving children

  • The Israeli military killed at least 92 Palestinians, including 56 aid seekers, in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
  • Gaza’s Government Media office said that more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks are waiting outside the Gaza Strip, as just 36 trucks entered the enclave on Saturday.