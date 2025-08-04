World News
Israeli army kills 56 aid seekers as 22,000 aid trucks stuck outside Gaza
04 August 2025
- The Israeli military killed at least 92 Palestinians, including 56 aid seekers, in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
- Gaza’s Government Media office said that more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks are waiting outside the Gaza Strip, as just 36 trucks entered the enclave on Saturday.
