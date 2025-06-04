Soldier missing after falling into Cuyuni River during patrol

High-breed sheep, new lands to help position Reg. 5 as livestock capital - Pres. Ali

Leguan man charged with unlawful wounding; gets $40k bail

Guyana activates pilot plan for dealing with African swine fever, with support from US & IICA

Mahdia dorm fire donations: PSC still deciding how to utilise monies collected

ExxonMobil executive: will be ‘business as usual’ if company loses Guyana arbitration