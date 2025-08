"We are spending more money to develop Region 10" - PM tells supporters

A vote for the 'riggers' is a risk to Guyana’s future - Nandlall

“Very soon, very shortly we will re-elect the PPP/C” – PM Phillips

Suspect arrested, admits to setting fire to fish vendor's house

Labourer remanded for beating boat captain to death

Despite LCDS' windfall earnings, Norton rejects it but APNU still campaigns on its gains